Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$6.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WELL. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.44.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$785.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.86.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

