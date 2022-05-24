Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.55.

NYSE GOOS opened at $19.58 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

