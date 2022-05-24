Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.6335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,882,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

