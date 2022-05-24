Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$146.06.

CM stock opened at C$68.57 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$66.05 and a 12 month high of C$83.75. The firm has a market cap of C$61.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$148.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6700007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

