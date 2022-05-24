Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CWB. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.68.

TSE:CWB opened at C$32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$30.31 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2261048 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Insiders have sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

