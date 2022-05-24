Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.78) to GBX 227 ($2.86) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricorn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

