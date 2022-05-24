Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Purchases 1,458 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.61. 398,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,374. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

