Carry Price Reaches $0.0056 (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $49.33 million and $15.51 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00049200 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011628 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

