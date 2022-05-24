Cavalry Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 85,778 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,078,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 6.5% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.78. 87,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,540. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.53 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.