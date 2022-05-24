Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

