Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Ceconomy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

