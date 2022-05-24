Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.
Ceconomy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)
