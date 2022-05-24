Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELC. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 75,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celcuity by 145,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 69,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Celcuity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,062. The company has a quick ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

