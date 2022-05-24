Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,791. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $644.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

