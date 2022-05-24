Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 319,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.69. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.