Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CDAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.92.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 431,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,095,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.