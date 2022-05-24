CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.66 Million

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to report sales of $34.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $35.08 million. CEVA posted sales of $30.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $143.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.91 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 194,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. CEVA has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $763.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

