ChainX Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $15.99 million and $1.98 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 268.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,133.55 or 0.85690156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00514173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.39 or 1.41733196 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

