ChatCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,006.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $321,228.35 and approximately $18,006.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,260.01 or 0.99873912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

