Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,588 shares of company stock valued at $69,778,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.47. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

