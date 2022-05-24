Chia Network Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.28 or 0.29556303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00502844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,251.62 or 1.42977006 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

