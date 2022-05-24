CIBC Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$37.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.20.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$23.30 and a 12 month high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

