Citigroup Raises Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $6.00

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $5.80 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GRAB. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Grab stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 46.9% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

