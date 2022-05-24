ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 69,663 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 721.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of AutoNation worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

AN stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 901,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,888. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $473,288.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,410.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,999 shares of company stock valued at $49,815,311 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

