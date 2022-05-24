ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,942,586 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,924,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

