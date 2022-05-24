ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Generac worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $15.04 on Tuesday, hitting $215.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.60 and a 200-day moving average of $312.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

