ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Teradyne worth $38,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. 1,736,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

