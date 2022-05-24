ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,175,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,467,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.