ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $122.86. 1,123,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,067. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $197.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

