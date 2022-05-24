ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 39,300 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.19. 3,199,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

