ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 834 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $12.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.97. 943,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

