Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,872 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,518,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.96. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,145. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,325.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

