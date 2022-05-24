Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 49,806 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $24,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

