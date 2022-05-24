Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $29,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. 9,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

