Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 51,344 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,344 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $31,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after acquiring an additional 807,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 88,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,262,113. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

