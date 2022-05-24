Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54,719 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco worth $32,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 85,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,077. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

