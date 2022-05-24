Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $28.44 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $28,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after buying an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,010,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. 10,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $119.58 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

