Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,901,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. 7,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,976. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

