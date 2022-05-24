Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,994,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

