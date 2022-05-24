Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

NYSE:NET traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,324. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.02.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,956 shares of company stock worth $51,485,911. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cloudflare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Cloudflare by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in Cloudflare by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.