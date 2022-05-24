CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will post sales of $52.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.70 million and the highest is $52.40 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $211.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $213.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $226.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.90 million to $229.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,896. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $409.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

