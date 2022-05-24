CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after buying an additional 51,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,200. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

