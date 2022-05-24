CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.57. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after buying an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,348,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,741,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 998,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

