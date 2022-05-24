CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Up 3.2%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.26. 40,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,474,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 774.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 53,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $6,323,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

