Comparing Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) and Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Omeros alerts:

This table compares Omeros and Verve Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -136.61% N/A -37.53% Verve Therapeutics N/A -27.37% -25.77%

49.0% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Verve Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omeros and Verve Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 2.46 $194.24 million $3.13 0.93 Verve Therapeutics N/A N/A -$120.31 million ($8.40) -1.66

Omeros has higher revenue and earnings than Verve Therapeutics. Verve Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omeros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omeros and Verve Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 2 1 1 1 2.20 Verve Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Omeros presently has a consensus target price of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 948.28%. Verve Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 347.48%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than Verve Therapeutics.

Summary

Omeros beats Verve Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. Its clinical programs also consist of PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and MASP-3 (OMS906) that is in Phase I trial for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; longer-acting second generation antibody targeting MASP-2; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Its preclinical programs also include GPR174 Inhibitors and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell and Adoptive T-Cell Therapies for various cancers; and G protein-coupled receptor targets for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.