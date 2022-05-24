Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.05

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 35412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.31.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.
Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)
Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.
