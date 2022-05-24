Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.05

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 35412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Computer Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Computer Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Computer Services by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

