Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 50.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of 57.36. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

