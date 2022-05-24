Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ED traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.58. 21,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,438,000 after buying an additional 177,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,854,000 after acquiring an additional 169,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 65.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.