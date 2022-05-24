Convex Finance (CVX) Achieves Market Cap of $653.92 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.55 or 0.00035360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $653.92 million and $7.34 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,813.32 or 0.29547372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00496729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,430,128 coins and its circulating supply is 61,999,712 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

