Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.64 or 0.29560610 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00502298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008893 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

