Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will post $100.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $101.30 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $91.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $408.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.70 million to $415.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $451.39 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $465.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $867,266. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 758,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.